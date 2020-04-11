Money Heist season 4: Did Nairobi survive? Character’s fate finally revealed

MONEY HEIST SEASON 4 is now streaming on Netflix. But did the new series confirm Nairobi’s fate?

After the end of Money Heist season four, fans were left desperate to know what was next for Nairobi (played by Alba Flores) after she was shot in the finale episode. Now part four of La Casa de Papel has been released, the fate of her character has finally been unveiled.

Did Nairobi survive in Money Heist? Part four of La Casa de Papel was released on Netflix on Friday, April 3 with eight new episodes. The new outing picked up where season three left off, following the massive cliffhanger over Nairobi’s fate. Viewers will remember at the end of season three police detective Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) found out Nairobi had a son. She used the young boy against her, luring him into the square outside the bank before encouraging Nairobi to the window to see him.

However, when Nairobi came closer for a look, she was shot by a sniper. The series ended with her left bleeding inside the building as the team frantically tried to work out how to save her. When season four started, the gang hopped into action to try and save her life after the bullet was lodged beneath her lung. First it was decided she would leave the Bank of Spain and hopefully be transferred to a hospital to be saved.

However, it was decided this was too dangerous and the team instead tried to operate on her themselves. This seemed to go reasonably well with the bullet taken out from under her lung as she was left to recover. Things were looking good for her as the series progressed and she was up and inspiring her team to complete the heist. Sadly, things soon took a bad turn with the episode six placing her back in the firing line.

A former hostage and the head of security of the bank Gandia (José Manuel Poga) managed to escape earlier in the season and had been preying on the gang since. By the sixth episode, he had Nairobi in his clutches and was threatening her with a gun. The outing ended with him shooting her point blank in the head, killing one the fan-favourite. Viewers were left devastated by the move as the series saw her reunited with Moscow (Paco Tous) and Berlin (Pedro Alonso) in a moving final moment.

Taking to Twitter, many fans were upset by the brutal death in the latest outing. User @_notmsyl wrote: “Money heist is not the same without Nairobi and Berlin.” “Money heist without Nairobi isn’t complete…,” added another viewer named @civlaonazrul. A third called @north_princ3 also voiced their dismay, tweeting “Don’t let Nairobi die #MoneyHeist.”

Did Nairobi survive in Money Heist?