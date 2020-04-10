Money Heist season 4 ending explained: What happened at the end?

MONEY HEIST season 4 has just dropped on Netflix and some fans have already binged all the episodes. What happened at the end of Money Heist season 4?

Money Heist season four landed on Netflix on April 3 and fans have already binge-watched all eight episodes over the weekend. In the new series, Nairobi (played by Alba Flores) returns after being shot while standing in a window of the bank in Spain. Berlin (Pedro Alonso) was also seen in the new series after he was presumed dead in the earlier episodes. WARNING: This story contains spoilers for Money Heist season 4

What happened at the end of Money Heist season 4? The new series followed on from a number of cliffhangers from the end of the third season – with Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) presumed dead and The Professor (Álvaro Morte) trying to save Nairobi. Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and Rio (Miguel Herrán) were busy fighting off a military tank and their lives were left hanging in the balance. Fans were relieved to see in the new series Lisbon was alive – and following this, there was an intense rescue plan which saw Lisbon broken out of confinement. She was rescued via a tunnel the gang had dug to the parking lot of the court, and she is then sent straight back to the Bank of Spain.

Season four had started with the gang trying to save Nairobi who had been shot, as she had been lured to a window. The bullet had pierced her lung and the gang began frantically trying to slow the impact of the wound. They decided she would leave the Bank of Spain and be transferred to a hospital and get the care she desperately needed. But it would have been too dangerous and in the end, the gang took it upon themselves to try and save her.

Fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster as she seemed to recover well and encouraged the gang to continue with the heist. But she ended up facing the barrel of a gun once more as one of the hostages Gandia (José Manuel Poga) had escaped and had been spying on them. He managed to track Nairobi down and ended up shooting her in the head, killing her instantly, and fans were left heartbroken. One fan took to Twitter to express their frustration, saying: “Jeez! I just can’t. Petition to bring Nairobi back.” Another fan said: “What is Money Heist without Nairobi and Berlin.” One viewer joked: “Now that you’ve quickly finished all the episodes in Money Heist 4 and have finished screaming For Nairobi!! What do you plan to do with your life now?”

Fans are also left wondering what will happen to The Professor after he was tracked down by Sierra (Najwa Nimri). She continues to hold a grudge against him and has no issues with making him suffer, and she is seen pointing her gun at him. Fans do not see what happens to The Professor after this and they are wondering whether he too is dead. There is a chance The Professor could talk Sierra down and persuade her to put him to use, with fans even suggesting he could deliver her baby.

Money Heist, which is also known as La Casa de Papal, could see another series but Netflix has not made an official announcement yet. The streaming platform is likely to wait and see how the fourth series performs before making a decision, and it usually takes about a month before this happens. The creators have hinted a fifth series could be on the cards but fans will have to wait until at least next month before the next update. With the outbreak of the coronavirus halting all filming and production across the globe, a new series is not likely to come until late 2021, or even the following year.

WARNING: This story contains spoilers for Money Heist season 4

What happened at the end of Money Heist season 4?