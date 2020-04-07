Money Heist season 4 Netflix release date: When does it start? How many episodes?

MONEY HEIST SEASON 4 is due to hit Netflix soon and fans are looking forward to new episodes. When does it start and how many episodes are there?

Money Heist season 4 is available to watch on Netflix now and the Spanish series has proved popular with fans. The series, which first aired in May 2017, follows a criminal mastermind who plans to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. Here is everything you need to know about the new series and how many episodes there are.

When does Money Heist season 4 start? Fans of the La casa de papal series will be pleased to hear it is available to watch on Netflix now. Fans in the US and in the UK are able to watch the series on the streaming platform and some have already binge-watched all the episodes. In the suspenseful series, eight thieves have taken hostages and they lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain. This show is exclusive to Netflix, which means it will not be available on any other streaming platform for the time being.

How many episodes in Money Heist season 4? Following tradition, the new series is made up of eight episodes, just like the previous series. As is the norm with Netflix, the entire series has been dropped at the same time, allowing fans to binge-watch their way through. In the previous series the episodes, which have not been given titles yet, are all just short of an hour-long, so this will be one to binge over the weekend. The number of episodes has dropped since the debut series aired, as this was made up of 13 hour-long episodes.

Netflix has teased what fans can expect from season four, and they are kicking off the action and suspense without hesitation. The streaming platform said: “La casa de papel Part 4 begins in chaos: the professor thinks that Lisbon has been executed, Rio and Tokyo have blown up an army tank and Nairobi is struggling between life and death. “The gang is going through one of its toughest moments and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will put the heist in serious danger.” In the new series, it seems the gang will have their own problems to face during a power struggle which could potentially see their plan fail.

Fans should be prepared for some shocks and surprises in the new series as one of the dead characters Berlin (played by Pedro Alonso) makes an appearance in the trailer. Fans have also spotted Nairobi (Alba Flores) in the trailer, and at the end of the third series, her future was left hanging in the balance. At the end of the series she was shot while standing in the window of the bank, and fans were convinced they had witnessed her demise. But the series is known for its cliffhangers, tricks and turns, so many of the characters are likely to reveal some surprises along the way.

The official trailer shows the gang adorning their iconic red suits and masks, and they are brandishing their guns. The narration says: “Everything can go to hell in a flash, our mastermind was losing his mind, and so were we.” According to Deadline, a documentary about how the drama became a global phenomenon will also be released at the same time. The La casa de papal official Instagram account has been posting artwork and teasers for the new series, with the latest post saying: “This is so much more than a heist.”

