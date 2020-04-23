Monster Hunter World Iceborne Update 13.5: Release Date, Start time, patch notes

The latest update to Monster Hunter Iceborne is due to drop soon – here’s what you need to know about title update 13.5

Sharpen those weapons, hunters, because Capcom is about to update Monster Hunter World Iceborne once more.

The latest update for Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion – simply named Title Update 13.5 – arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 23.

The new patch will introduce players to two new monster variants, and of course bring more weapons and armour to the game for players to create back in the village.

Generally speaking, Capcom tends to release update times for its new patches, but this one seems to have gone without a schedule at the time of writing.

If we go by previous updates, though, we can tentatively guess that the update will go live at about 5pm in the UK, which means users in the US will be able to access the new content at about 9am PT or 12pm ET.

“ Kulve Taroth has returned in a new Master Rank quest!” Capcom writes in a blog post about what this new title update will bring to the game.

“Slay this glimmering Elder Dragon in a limited time Event Quest to craft new armor and upgrade weapons obtained from the Kulve Taroth Siege.”

Tempered monsters are among the fiercest monsters ever discovered, yet even they pale in comparison to the Elder Dragons known as “Arch-Tempered monsters.”

So you know you’re going to have one hell of a challenge on your hands with this newest battle, designed to be a chore even if you’re deep into the end-game.

Arch-Tempered Namielle will join their ranks as a limited time Event Quest after the release of Title Update version 13.5!

We’ll update you once patch notes for this newest update arrive.