Monty Python star Terry Jones’ last work was helping to develop a Chaucer app 

Terry Jones may have ceased to be, but the late Monty Python star lives on – in a new app on Chaucer.

Jones, who died at 77 on January 21, is best known for his surreal TV sketches and films such as Life Of Brian.

But behind his comedy genius beat the heart of a serious academic – as the app on the General Prologue to Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales shows.

Jones – a medieval expert – helped to develop the web and mobile phone app, which is the first to present a major literary work alongside new research.

His translation of the General Prologue is thought to be his last major academic work. His two books on Chaucer – the most important English writer before Shakespeare – are also featured.

The app, which was released on Saturday, features a 45-minute audio performance of the General Prologue along with the digitised original manuscript.

New discoveries include evidence suggesting Chaucer’s Knight, one of the main characters of the Tales, was at the siege of Algeciras, near Gibraltar in southern Spain, in 1369, instead of the previous siege from 1342-44.

The man behind the app, Professor Peter Robinson, of the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, said: ‘His work and passion for Chaucer was an inspiration.’