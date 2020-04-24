More Chinese medical aid arrives in Algeria amid pandemic

More Chinese medical supplies onboard a plane arrived at Algiers International Airport on Tuesday night to help the North African nation contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The latest batch of supplies, weighing nearly 20 tons, included medical masks, testing kits, ventilators and other medical equipment.

Receiving the supplies at the airport, Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, who was accompanied by Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid, expressed sincere gratitude to China on behalf of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the Algerian government for China’s selfless help to his country amid the pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador Li Lianhe, who was also at the airport, said that during China’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, the Algerian people gave emergency assistance and provided medical supplies to China, which will always be remembered by the Chinese people.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Algeria, he said, the Chinese government and enterprises have provided several batches of medical supplies for Algeria, which embodies the friendship between the two peoples, and is a practice of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Li stressed that China is willing to continue to provide support and assistance to Algeria within its capabilities.

As of Tuesday, Algeria has registered 2,811 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 392 deaths.