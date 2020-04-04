More Chinese medical supplies reach Ireland amid rising COVID-19 caseload

A flight carrying medical supplies from China arrived at Shannon Airport in west Ireland on Thursday afternoon, Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE reported.

Later on Thursday, the Irish Department of Health reported 402 more cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total to 3,849, together with an additional 13 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 98.

The flight, operated by Qatar Airways, carried ventilators, emergency beds and other medical equipment which are much needed by Ireland in its on-going fight against the pandemic, said the report.

This is part of a larger purchase of medical equipment that the Irish government has ordered from China, according to an earlier RTE report.

The RTE earlier reported that the first shipment of the order worth 208 million euros (about 226 million U.S. dollars) arrived at Dublin Airport on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told a press briefing that the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to come.

The government will make a decision on whether or not it should extend its “stay-at-home” order towards the end of next week, he said.

On Friday, the Irish government issued a “stay-at-home” order, demanding all the people in the country are only allowed to leave their homes under some special circumstances such as when they have to go outside to work or buy food and medicine.