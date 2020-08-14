More humid weather today with a risk of thunderstorms

IT IS CLOUDY and misty in many parts of the country this morning.

There will be heavy showers across the southern half of the country today with a risk of thunderstorms, Met Éireann has said.

The northern half of the country will become drier and brighter with sunny spells developing. It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees Celsius in light east to northeast breezes.

Showers or longer spells of rain will continue across Munster tonight. The rest of the country will be mostly dry, however there will be an ongoing risk of passing showers.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be no lower than 12 to 16 degrees.

Tomorrow will see showers or longer spells of rain affecting Munster and southern parts of Connacht at first, and later in Leinster.

Met Éireann has said there will be drier weather for Ulster and north Connacht with sunshine there.

Highest temperatures will range from 21 and 25 degrees, once again best in Ulster.

Tomorrow night temperatures will be between 12 and 14 degrees at their lowest, and there will be scattered showers and clear spells. The showers will be in the east and south at first, but will spread elsewhere later.

Sunny spells and showers

Sunday is expected to bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy.

Highest daytime temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees, while lowest nighttime temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees.

Showers or longer spells of rain will spread from the east on Monday with some heavy or possibly thundery bursts. Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees.