French riot police today forced more than 1400 migrants out of an illegal camp in Paris which was then destroyed.

Some 600 single men and 240 families, including many hoping to get to Britain, had been living in the shanty town at Porte d’Aubervilliers.

The camp was on the city’s ring road and close to the Gare du Nord Eurostar hub where high speed trains travel to London, and others go to the Channel ports in northern France.

All of those moved on were ferried out of the area in a fleet of coaches that took them to 17 so-called ‘reception centres’, mainly converted gymnasiums.

There they will be given temporary accommodation for a few nights before trying to claim asylum in France, or else being deported.

Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris, was present at the ‘evacuation’, which started soon after dawn.

The mainly Afghan, Eritrean and Libyan residents of the camp were forced out, before bulldozers moved in to destroy makeshift huts and tents.

All of those involved cooperated with the CRS riot police, and there was no resistance or arrests.

Since the closure of a huge migrant camp in Calais in 2016, many refugees have moved to Paris. Authorities have repeatedly dismantled illegal campsites only to see them pop up again in different areas a few months later.

The Aubervilliers site sprung up just two months after police had carried out a similar operation at two huge migrant tent camps in nearby sites in northern Paris.

Referring to an area of the city which is continually filled with illegal camps, Ms Hidalgo said: ‘For us, the situation must now calm down in this district, which must be able to find a normal life.

‘This evacuation should also allow these refugees who have lived for months on the street to return to normal life and better integration.’

Didier Lallement, the Paris police prefect, said a zero-tolerance policy towards the camps was increasingly being enforced.

He said: ‘Unfortunately there are deportations, because people leave these places of shelter when they are not necessarily in a legal situation.’

The camps are surrounded by housing estates and other homes, where residents regularly complain about the health risks they pose.

‘The lives of the people who live around here must really change,’ said Mr Lallement, who confirmed that 1,436 people had been removed from the Porte d’Aubervillers camp by 9am on Tuesday.

Some 70 drug addicts who were not migrants had also been living in the camp, and they were given medical care.

Mr Lallement said the sight of hundreds of homeless migrants living on the streets of Paris had to end: ‘Parisians are waiting for it,’ he said.

In November, France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced far tougher measures against people travelling illegally through France.

He said camps would be shut, and that it would be harder for migrants to access non-urgent healthcare in the country.

Many in France believe that migrants are urgently trying to get to the UK before Brexit makes getting into Britain harder.

Opinion polls show that illegal immigration remains a big concern for many French voters, propping up support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who is likely to be President Emmanuel Macron’s main opponent in the next election in 2002.