More than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths reported worldwide — Johns Hopkins University

More than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported worldwide, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday (1930 GMT), there were more than 649,000 confirmed cases globally, with 30,249 deaths, an interactive map maintained by the CSSE showed.

Italy has reported more than 10,000 deaths, followed by Spain, with 5,812, according to the update.

The United States has the most COVID-19 cases in the world, with a fresh figure of 115,547.