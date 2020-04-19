Morrisons launches next day delivery service for vulnerable customers – how it works

MORRISONS has launched a new delivery service to help its most vulnerable customers as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Morrisons has launched a next day delivery service to help vulnerable and elderly customers as the coronavirus lockdown leaves Britons at home. This follows in the footsteps of supermarket giants including Asda and Sainsbury’s who are offering priority shopping to some customers.

The coronavirus crisis has caused a lockdown to be put in place in the UK. This means Britons are only permitted to leave their homes for a limited number of reasons. This including going out for essential food shops and many supermarkets have introduced new measures to deal with shopping amid the lockdown. The supermarket giant, Morrisons, has introduced a new scheme to help its elderly and vulnerable customers.

While Britons are being urged to help their vulnerable neighbours with shopping, this is not always possible. Getting to the shops is a difficult task for some and the supermarket has come up with a way to make sure everyone can get essential food items. Those at risk will be able to place a food order over the phone with a staff member from a local store. Customers in need will be able to choose from a ‘takeaway’ menu of 47 essential food items which include milk, eggs, pasta and bananas.

The food will be delivered the next day and paid for using a mobile chip and pin device upon arrival. David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive said: “We are playing our full part in feeding the nation and ensuring those that are most in need can receive a delivery from a familiar face at Morrisons. “This new telephone service will ensure that more people who can’t leave their home to go shopping will be able to get a delivery.” The new scheme will help to ensure those who are in need are able to get essential products. This follows similar iniatives brought in by other supermarkets in the hopes of helping elderly and vulnerable customers.

Asda recently introduced a ‘volunteer shopping card’ which can be topped up by vulnerable customers online. This would allow neighbours, family and friends to shop for those in need without coming into contact. Those who buy the card online can top it up to £150 worth of credit. Sainsbury’s also made changes to help those who are unable to easily access the shops. The supermarket chain reserved thousands of online delivery slots to help those most at risk.