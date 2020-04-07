Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2: Ash Williams references removed by NetherRealm

NetherRealm had previously referenced Ash Williams of Evil Dead fame in an email – but the line about the character has mysteriously disappeared

Spawn debuted and was celebrated as the final DLC character in the first Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack last month, and already fans’ eyes are turned on to what’s coming next.

We’ve already heard rumours that RoboCop could be coming to Mortal Kombat 11, and old leaks have pegged Ash from The Evil Dead as a shoe-in for the roster, too.

Voice lines that Spawn says to Raiden about Batman line up with previous leaks about the characters – as revealed in an article from GameRant – and suggest we’re going to see the likes of Ash Williams from the Evil Dead, as well Fujin and Sheeva (Mortal Kombat veteran characters), land in future DLC.

But NetherRealm has cast some doubt on the likes of Ash arriving in the game with its latest email.

Previously, the developer had sent out an email that referred explicitly to Ash, sparking rumours once again that the character could be on the way.

Character copywrites at the bottom of an email sent out by the developer clearly listed rights reserved for Ash and Army of Darkness.

Since then, though, Warner Bros and NetherRealm appear to have removed the specific line… whether this is because it was included as an error in the first place (Ash has not yet been revealed) or because plans for the game have changed remains to be seen.

To date, we’ve heard precious little about Kombat Pack 2, but series mouthpiece Ed Boon did reassure fans that it was coming.

Boon, the Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator, took to the stage in early March at the Final Kombat 2020 event to tease a little information about what we can expect in the future, stating:

“Thank you everybody for supporting Mortal Kombat. We love to do these reveals at these events as a thank you for all of this support for all of these years.

“There is a lot more to come with Mortal Kombat as well, this isn’t the end of the whole support for this game. We’ve got a lot of surprises in store.”

We’ll keep you updated as soon as anything official is announced.