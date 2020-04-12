Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2: MK11 DLC release date news coming on this day?

NetherRealm may be getting ready to announce a new wave of Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, and just in time for the game’s first birthday

Very soon, Mortal Kombat 11 will be celebrating its first birthday.

The game originally launched back on April 23rd, 2019 and – though the launch week was a little rocky – the game quickly won over the hearts of newcomers and series veterans alike.

Now, as we’re hearing rumours about RoboCop coming to Mortal Kombat 11, and old leaks reaffirming Ash from Evil Dead will be making an appearance in-game start doing the rounds again, we have only one question…

When will NetherRealm announce the next wave of content for the title?

We believe the anniversary is a perfect time for the developer to break its silence and tell us, once again, ‘who’s next’.

So far, we know very little about Mortal Kombat 11’s year two plans – other than that something is definitely in the works.

Our money is on Kombat Pack 2, which will likely arrive with another five or six characters, and series mouthpiece Ed Boon did reassure fans that something else is on the way shortly.

Boon, the Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator, took to the stage in early March at the Final Kombat 2020 event to tease a little information about what we can expect in the future, stating:

“Thank you everybody for supporting Mortal Kombat. We love to do these reveals at these events as a thank you for all of this support for all of these years.

“There is a lot more to come with Mortal Kombat as well, this isn’t the end of the whole support for this game. We’ve got a lot of surprises in store.”

So far, rumours and leaks have pointed to the following characters in Kombat Pack 2:

• Sheeva (MK veteran character)

• Fujin (MK veteran character)

• Ash Williams (Evil Dead cameo)

• Robocop (Robocop cameo)

How accurate these leaks are remains to be seen, but we imagine we’ll be getting an update from NetherRealm about what’s coming next sooner, rather than later.