Mortgage holiday: How can I get a mortgage holiday?

MORTGAGE HOLIDAYS are the talk of the town as coronavirus has caused the loss of many jobs, meaning money is short for a lot of British citizens. Can you get a mortgage holiday?

Paying the mortgage is a necessary evil and has become hard for many due to the coronavirus outbreak. If you have been let go from your job, have to self-isolate or are unable to get sick pay, you might be wondering whether you can get a mortgage holiday. The 2020 Budget has promised “payment holidays” of up to three months- but does this include a mortgage holiday?

How is the Government supporting the economy during the coronavirus outbreak? Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, revealed in the 2020 Budget that £330billion in loans will be available for businesses to support them through the COVID-19 crisis.



Businesses and institutions aren’t the only ones receiving support, individuals who are struggling with money due to the impact coronavirus will receive help too.



Mr Sunak explained that more than £1billion of the budget will be spent on financially supporting the vulnerable.



Will the government be allowing mortgage holidays due to coronavirus? The new policy was introduced in order to ease the stress placed on individuals struggling to pay their mortgage during this difficult time.



Mr Sunak explained: “Following discussions with industry today, I can announce that for those in difficulty due to coronavirus, mortgage lenders will offer at least a three month mortgage holiday – so that people will not have to pay a penny towards their mortgage while they get back on their feet.”



He added: “And in the coming days, I will go much further to support people’s financial security.”

What is a mortgage payment holiday? A mortgage holiday means your monthly mortgage repayments will be paused.



The new policy will be pausing mortgage repayments for a maximum of three months.



After three months, the lender will assess your circumstances and you will agree on a way to make up the deferred payments.

You have to apply for a mortgage payment holiday.

Who is eligible for a mortgage payment holiday? Mortgage payment holidays of up to three months are available to anyone who is up to date with their mortgage payment.



Buy-to-let landlords whose tenants have been financially affected by coronavirus are also eligible for mortgage holidays- the landlords will be expected to pass the money on to their tenants.



You will not need to undergo any affordability tests to receive a mortgage holiday.



Homeowners need to self-certify that their income has been affected by coronavirus, and landlords applying would need to do the same for their tenant.

How can I get a mortgage holiday? If you need a mortgage holiday, you should contact your bank.



The policy was only launched last week, so you may find it difficult to get through to your bank due to how busy they are.



Nationwide have set up an online mortgage payment holiday application form, apply here if you bank with Nationwide.

