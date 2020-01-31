Mother, 29, is charged with manslaughter after her two-year-old son accidentally shot himself dead

An Alabama mother and her male friend have been arrested on manslaughter charges after police say the woman’s two-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself inside a motel room.

Dynesha Harris, 29, and Tony Fowler, 25, were both charged after the shooting in Mobile on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Red Roof Inn around 8.25am after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate the victim. A short time later, police got a call that a two-year-old boy had just been brought to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child, identified as Corey Davis Jr, later died from his injuries.

Detectives believe that the toddler was left alone in the room with the loaded gun and accidentally shot himself.

Guests at the motel reported to NBC15 hearing Harris frantically yell ‘call the police’ and seeing her running half-naked and covered in blood with her dying son in her arms.

Harris was released from jail less than five hours after her arrest after posting $7,500 bond, according to news outlets.

Fowler was reportedly still in jail as of Friday morning. He was also charged with marijuana possession and had four outstanding arrests warrants. Police did not say what his relationship with the mother was.