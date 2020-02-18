Mother and daughter ‘posing as baby photographers drugged a woman so they could steal her newborn’ 

A former Colorado Springs mayoral candidate and her 16-year-old daughter have been arrested after allegedly posed as baby photographers and drugged a woman in an attempt to steal her newborn.

Juliette Parker – who ran for mayor in 2019 – was charged with multiple felonies after she and the unidentified minor were detained Friday at her home on the 4100 block of 220 Street East at around 2.30pm.

Parker was charged with a count of assault in the second degree and attempted kidnapping, according to booking records.

A release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department state that the pair were arrested following an extensive investigation and after reports that they may have been posing as newborn baby photographers.

On February 5, a woman called 911 and requested medical assistance because she was feeling numbness, drowsiness, instability on her feet and she was vomiting.

She told fire fighters that she believed that she was drugged, the release states.

The victim waited until after getting medical attention to file a police report with the sheriff’s department.

She explained that she had met Parker through a post on a newborn baby group on Facebook.

Parker reportedly offered to take photos of newborns for free so that she could build her portfolio.

Parker is said to have gone to the woman’s home on three occasions to take photos of her newborn.

The victim told deputies that she witnessed Parker taking cell phone selfies with the baby, as well as wiping her fingerprints off items she touched inside the woman’s home.

It was on the third visit that the woman alleges that the drugging took place. Parker’s teenage daughter allegedly gave the victim a cupcake and as soon as she ate the treat, the woman immediately felt drowsy.

The victim ordered Parker and her daughter to leave her home, only realizing that they had taken her house keys after they had gone.

Deputies interviewed several more victims and learned that Parker had been planning to steal a newborn baby to raise as her own. She was then arrested at her Spanaway home.

Deputies with the department also donated funds to help purchase new locks and window guards for the victim, volunteering to install them in her home.

Authorities are asking that anyone who may have used Parker’s services, possibly under the name ‘Juliette Noel’ or ‘Juliette Gains’, to contact them.

Parker notably ran for Colorado Springs Mayor in 2019, coming in second behind incumbent John Suthers. She received 11.9 per cent of the vote (roughly 11,453 votes).

In 2014, Parker was charged in U.S. District Court with larceny and trespassing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

Parker told authorities at the time that she was hiking and unaware that she had been on military property. While on the property, the woman found old ammunition and took it home with her.

One of the bullets fired spontaneously at her home, prompting police response.

Parker pleaded guilty to misdemeanor illegal burning and paid a $200 fine, according to the Gazette.

Local reporting from when she was running reveals that she has two children.