Mother and son are arrested in Japan over alleged hotel scam

A mother and son have been arrested in Japan after allegedly cancelling more than 3,000 hotel bookings in a scam to earn reward points, police said today.

The pair are accused of making sham reservations at a series of hotels, scooping the loyalty points before they called off the bookings.

The ruse earned them £17,000 worth of points, it is believed.

The two suspects were named in Japanese media as 51-year-old Hariko Kishida and her 31-year-old son Haruhiro Haruhiro.

Police in the western region of Kyoto today confirmed that the pair had been taken into custody.

The two suspects have initially been arrested over fake reservations at three hotels in Kyoto last November, causing a loss of around 95,000 yen (£670).

However, the charge may only be the tip of the iceberg, with police now probing up to 3,250 cancellations across Japan.

Authorities allege that they ‘targeted hotels with high consumer points and repeatedly cancelled their reservations’.

According to local media, the pair are accused of using an online booking service to make the thousands of bookings over a period of a year.

The total loss to hotels could be as much as 115million yen (£800,000), it is feared.

Through the transactions, the pair earned digital loyalty points worth some 2.5million yen (£17,500), according to broadcaster NHK and other media.

Police suspect that the mother and son may have used the points to meet living expenses such as eating and drinking.