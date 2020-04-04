Mother gives birth to baby girl after her water breaks in the toilet paper aisle of a Walmart

A pregnant woman shopping at a Walmart in Missouri, realized she was going into labor and delivered a baby girl in the store’s toilet paper aisle to cheering customers in less than an hour.

The woman had been shopping last a Walmart store in Springfield when the baby came.

A nurse happened to be in the store at the time and provided assistance, along with members of the Springfield Fire Department who dressed in scrubs as they tended to the mother during the delivery.

The child’s safe entry into the world was a welcome relief to many in the story, weary from stocking up on supplies amid concerns over the coronavirus which have gripped the nation.

‘You know a feel good moment, the store’s manager, Jessica Hinkle told KY3.

‘Everybody’s going through so much and with a baby it’s like everything comes full circle.’

The mom, when she realized she was going into labor on Wednesday, warned employees at the store that her last baby came in 30 minutes.

The woman’s water then broke and she began to deliver her child in the toilet paper aisle.

‘We were like what do we do now?’ Hinkle said. ‘Another lady comes around the corner and she says ‘I’m a labor nurse, can I help?’ and we said ‘Yes, yes please.’ She had gloves in her pocket. She was ready.’

Hinkle said she grabbed a sheet and blocked the aisle to give the woman as much privacy as possible.

‘Crowd control, [I’m] not like the best with blood so that was my job, holding the sheet and crowd control making sure that nobody invaded what privacy the poor lady still had,’ Hinkle said.

Springfield firefighters were called to the scene and wore scrubs as they helped deliver the child.

‘They’re the typical fire department that shops in our store, so they were pretty proud of themselves,’ Hinkle said.

The woman’s baby girl was delvered in about 45 minutes.

‘They took her out on the gurney, there were customers of course gathered [and] she kind of raised her hand, everyone clapped for her,’ Hinkle said.

A tweet from Springfield’s Fire Chief David Pennington confirmed the mother and baby were doing well.

‘During a time of panic and fear it is incredible to run a call that produces joy and brings new life into the world’. Amen, Lieutenant,’ acknowledging Lieutenant Michael Kuss for leading the delivery.