Mother is arrested for ‘kidnapping her four-month-old son and going on the run’

A mother has been arrested after kidnapping her four-month-old son and going on the run in Tennessee.

Erika Barksdale, 29, the non-custodial mother of Raymond Lyons, Jr, ran off with the child from Lebanon, Tennessee, yesterday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an amber alert later in the day and asked locals to help in the rescue efforts.

Within two hours Raymond had been found safe and sound with his custodial father in Nashville.

Barksdale has now been arrested for kidnap and aggravated assault in relation to the kidnap.

Police suspect that she assaulted the child’s caretaker before running off with him, according to the Tennessean.

Officers said they were in touch with the baby’s father when he was reported missing.

Investigations are ongoing as to how the father was found in possession of the missing child.

Barksdale remains in police custody.