Mother is charged with murdering her three children aged three, seven and nine at their Dublin home 

A mother has been charged with murdering her three children found dead at their Dublin home on Friday.

Deidre Morley’s children Conor, nine, Darragh, seven, and Carla McGinley, three, were found in Parson’s Court in Newcastle, in the south-west of the city.

Morley, a nurse in her 40s, was due to appear before a judge in Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice at 4.30pm today.

Earlier this week, Andrew McGinley, Morley’s husband, said that his children had all had ‘beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.’

In a statement issued through gardai on Tuesday, Mr McGinley said: ‘There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle. Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored.

‘They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

‘To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance. Tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

‘The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.’

A police spokesman said on Wednesday: ‘A female in her 40s has been charged in connection with the death of three children at a property in Newcastle, Co. Dublin on January 24.

‘She is due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon at 4.30pm.’

Hundreds gathered for a candlelit vigil outside the family home last night. Mr McGinley told the crowds: ‘Thank you all for coming here tonight, thank you for your love, your compassion, your support and your friendship.’

The Irish Mirror quoted the father as saying: ‘Thank you for every note, every text, every letter and every card. Thank you to anyone who has taken time to send their condolences and to everyone that signed books of condolences. I will make sure to read every one of them.

‘I am finding great comfort being at home amongst the toys and books that brought Conor, Darragh and Carla such joy and I’m finding great comfort being amongst you all. Thank you.’

One local called Laragh told the paper: ‘I just want to say thank you to the father, he’s just so strong. There’s a very, very strong community spirit here. Andrew was so strong and we’re so grateful.’