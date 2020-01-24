Mother-of-four is denied bond after she ‘stabbed her husband to death with a nail file minutes’

A mother-of-four charged with murder after stabbing her husband with a nail file claimed Thursday that she was suffering concussion at the time of the attack.

Kathleen Ayala, 30, has been in custody since January 12 and is charged with first-degree murder as well as aggravated assault, and two weapon offenses, in the death of 35-year-old Axel Torres. The couple had been together for 15 years.

She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of first-degree homicide.

On Thursday, her defense team attempted to use Ayala’s injuries and ‘compromised mental state’ as a way of trying to get her released from jail, however, Cumberland County Superior Court Judge William Ziegler said New Jersey law forbade him from doing so.

The stabbing took place earlier this month at a mobile home complex in Millville, New Jersey, according to The Daily Journal.

Ayala and Axel Torres, 35, were arguing in their trailer when the dispute turned physical, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Torres had woken that evening from a nap and the pair had got into a verbal and physical altercation with Ayala during which he headbutted her in the face.

Torres left the trailer, but prosecutors said Ayala chased after him.

Ayala allegedly brought with her a knife from her kitchen and eventually found Torres in woods near their home where the pair then fought and struggled over the knife.

The knife has also been described as a nail file, however the weapon has not been found.

‘After the incident where Mr. Torres was stabbed, eventually he said that he was sorry,’ Assistant Prosecutor Charles J. Wettstein said in court. ‘She was saying that she was sorry. However, he then indicated that he wasn’t feeling well and that he needed an ambulance.

‘It was dark in this area of the trailer park. It was really not known at that time, I guess, to the extent of the injuries, and she went back to the trailer, ran back to the trailer in order to get assistance. She got the help of one of her cousins, who took a pickup truck to the location, where Mr. Torres was, and loaded him into the bed of the pickup truck and then transported him back to the trailer.’

Officers with the Millville Police Department then arrived at the mobile home community to find Torres unconscious at the scene and Ayala performing chest compressions on him.

Torres had stab wounds in his left shoulder, his back, his hands, and his groin with a fatal wound to a major artery in the man’s left calf.

According to court documents, Ayala told police she was responsible for the attack but only wanted to scare her husband and did not intend to physically harm him.

Ayala is alleged to have told police that she was responsible for what happened and that she had meant Torres to feel pain and so went after his legs.

Torres was taken to hospital in New Jersey where he died the next day.

Defense attorney Eugene P. Tinari said that Ayala had no prior record before January 12 when the incident occurred and claims she had no intent to kill her husband.

‘Who stabs someone in the calf if you want to kill them?’ Tinari said in court. ‘Nobody.’

‘The fact is, your honor, by all accounts in what we have been given thus far, it is clear that this was an aberration in terms of my client’s behavior in the past and that particular night,’ Tinari said. ‘The prosecution is correct. She sustained a concussion.’

Ayala’s defense attorney noted that she did not have any prior criminal record and also claimed that she was bitten on her hand and punched in the eye.

Ayala was remanded in custody at the Cumberland County jail and will be back in court in March before a different judge.