Mother of NYC man who died in police custody from an asthma receives $2.5million settlement

The mother of an asthmatic man who died after going into cardiac arrest while being detained by NYPD officers has now reached a $2.55million settlement with New York City.

Barrington ‘BJ’ Williams, 25, was arrested and handcuffed for allegedly selling illegal MetroCard swipes in 2013.

Williams suffered an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest while he was handcuffed and lying on the floor of the Yankee Stadium subway station in the Bronx.

Police officers stood over him, but didn’t give him CPR or use a nearby automatic defibrillator on him.

The settlement comes five years after the man’s mother, Karen Brown, sued the city.

The arrest – during which Williams was tackled at the top of a flight of stairs – and the officers’ subsequent actions were captured by the subway station’s surveillance cameras.

Brown filed a wrongful death suit against the city in 2015, claiming that her son was the victim of excessive police force and was denied medical care.

The $2.55million settlement was made public Monday.

‘Ms. Brown’s determination to achieve justice for her son and make our community safer by holding the NYPD accountable has sent a strong message to all officers — that using CPR and an [automated external defibrillator]is not optional. Officers trained to save lives must follow their training,’ Brown’s attorneys Jason Leventhal and Joshua Moskovitz said in a statement obtained by the New York Daily News.

The attorneys added that ‘This case now shines a bright light on BJ’s life, which would have been saved if the officers had used their training.’

The lawyers said that the five year lawsuit revealed that the officers who were at the scene of the arrest ‘had been extensively trained and knew how to use CPR and an [automated external defibrillator]but they all shockingly testified that this training was optional.’

Court documents showed that not only did police not provide Williams with CPR, but that they also didn’t make the 25-second walk to where the subway station’s defibrillator was kept. By the time a fire department medic arrived and started chest compressions on Williams, it was too late.

An NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau investigation stated that there was no wrongdoing on the part of the officers, while the city claimed that police don’t have a constitutional obligation to provide CPR.

‘There was no clearly established right to have a police officer perform CPR, or use an [automated external defibrillator], on an individual who has an asthma attack during the course of an apprehension,’ city attorney Angharad Wilson wrote, according to the NY Daily News.

The city’s law department said in a statement to the newspaper that ‘Settling this longstanding and tragic case was in the best interests of all parties. We hope this agreement brings some measure of closure to the family.’

Almost a year after Williams died, Staten Island man Eric Garner drew national attention in July 2014 after he died after police put him in a chokehold. Garner was asthmatic and had been arrested on suspicion of selling individual cigarettes from packets without tax stamps.

The city reached a $5.9million settlement with Garner’s family in July 2015.

Brown’s attorney, Moskowitz, also represented Garner’s family in the lawsuit.