Mother shares hilarious selfie taken in the delivery room as her husband passes out

A mother has shared a hilarious selfie capturing her husband passed out on the delivery room floor shortly after she gave birth to their baby.

In the photograph, the delighted new mother is all smiles as she looks up at the camera with a large grin plastered across her face, while still wearing her hospital gown and cap.

But childbirth all seemed too much for the father, who is seen in the background lying flat on the floor, presumably unconscious.

The amusing snap earned attention on Reddit last year and resurfaced on what is likely a US-based Instagram account earlier this month, and has since been widely shared online, racking up thousands of likes.

Despite the mother being the one who just experienced the pain of labour, it is her husband who is surrounded by medical staff in the photograph.

Wearing full scrubs, the father is tended to by three members of staff, including one person who is thought to be holding his new little one.

Based on the set-up of the room and the fact that the new mother is covered in a protective sheet with a hair net over her head, it is likely that she just underwent a C-section — which may account for her husband’s wooziness.

Luckily, she doesn’t seem too put off by her partner’s dramatic reaction, and appears to see the humor in the whole thing.

Others find humor in it too, and the photograph has since been inundated with hundreds of comments on Instagran.

One person said: ‘Seen it happen many times!’, while a second wrote: ‘That is the cutest.’

Another added: ‘That dude will never live this down,’ before a third said: ‘Poor guy had no idea what he was in for.’

A third amused woman wrote: ‘Laughing silly. And that’s why we give childbirth, we’re stronger.’