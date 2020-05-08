Mother’s Day gifts no matter what your budget

Mother’s Day is going to be a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean celebrating mom is cancelled.

In fact, according to a recent study conducted by buy now, pay later solution Affirm, 75% of people want to buy mom a gift to show their appreciation. Their findings also revealed that nearly twice as many people are planning to spend more on their gift this year as opposed to spending less.

Whether she’s a beauty junkie, fashionista, daydreamer or cook, FEMAIL has rounded up gifts to suit every personality.

Just in time to honor mom, AOM (Alliance of Moms) has launched the Mother Up campaign.

All proceeds from this campaign provide critical support to young pregnant and parenting moms in LA’s foster care system.

Famous mamas across the globe, including Natalie Portman and Kristen Bell, have been doing their part to spread the message by wearing and posting the graphic t-shirt on social media.

Chances are, your mother would be proud to rock one of these tees, too. They retail for $30 at shopallianceofmoms.org.

Perfect for the woman who likes to keep up with the hottest fashions, this Brahmin satchel features a trendy blue and white tie-dye print.

The everyday carryall includes a convertible shoulder strap and offers plenty of interior space.

Can’t be with mom this Mother’s Day?

Send her a bouquet of flowers and a sweet treat from UrbanStems.

The Celeste arrangement includes a clear textured vase and a box of Sugarfina’s all-natural pink pineapples gummies.

Zoom calls are nice, but a card lasts forever.

If it’s difficult to put into words what mom really means to you, this printable greeting card by Molly Hatch does the job.

Wanting to splurge on the woman that gave birth to you?

Look no further than this rose gold, chrysoprase and pink sapphire necklace by Nana Fink.

Get you dad and siblings to chip in!

Update mom’s lingerie drawer with the ‘Hayworth’ camisole by Layneau.

The lace-trimmed neckline make the silk charmeuse negligee perfect to wear alone or under jackets or sweaters.

Being a mother requires a lot of running around.

These Songbird slippers by Birdies are a staple – in and out of the house.

Made of vegan velvet and a no-slip rubber sole, her feet will feel (and look!) great all day.

To slow the spread of coronavirus, masks and face coverings are recommended in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Gift her this cute pack of five by Resa.

Have a dog mom in your life?

For the lady who loves her pooch, there can be no better gift than this highly coveted furry pink Max-Bone x Christian Cowan sweater.

A little R&R could be right at the top of mom’s wish list this year.

This affordable ‘Cool Nights’ eye mask by Soma may only be $10, but a good night’s sleep is priceless.

Show her she’s your moon and stars with this sparkly pair of yellow sapphire earrings by Nicole Rose.

Sure, homemade tokens of affection are appreciated.

But a pair of red Versace sunnies from Sunglass Hut? Now that’s love!

While bandanas can be used to wrap the face before heading out the door, a silk option from Lafayette 148 is much more mom’s style.

Because having a niece or a nephew is a special gift, show your gratitude by giving your sister a little bling this Mother’s Day.

The ‘Love You Open Cuff Ring’ by California-based jeweler Mason Grace says it all.

Grandma will cherish this handcrafted heart locket necklace from Soufeel.

Available in yellow or rose gold, it can be personalized with a photo and special message.

Worn close to granny’s heart, it will serve as a meaningful reminder of how much you love her.

Ditch the card and wrapping paper for this beautifully packaged candle by Homesick.

With top notes of Bergamot, Lavender and Sage, and base notes of Sandalwood and Musk, it smells as good as it looks.

Give the gift of youthful looking skin with this hydrating and nourishing set by Sken by Erase Spa.

The bundle includes everything she needs for a glowing complexion, including a face wash, oil and toner.

Say it with sound!

Kendra Pariseault special edition rose gold sound wave bracelet illustrates the expression ‘I love you.’

The rose gold disks (one with diamond pavé), come together to form the loving sentiment.

30% of sales from the “I Love You” bracelet will benefit The Children’s Museum in Manhattan.

Is she glued to the TV when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving his daily COVID-19 briefings?

If so, she will love Kempton & Co.’s latest tote screen printed with the term NY Tough -a favorite of the beloved politician.

The canvas carryall shouts a message of NY solidarity and helps feed those in need through In God’s Love We Deliver.

Even if she doesn’t frequent the gym, she’ll love the ‘Kaleidofly Pop Dolman Sleeve Jacket’ by activewear brand Terez.

Designed to be seen, the outer layer is the perfect complement to leggings and jeans alike.

Moms have a way of putting everyone else’s needs before their own.

Silk + Sonder’s monthly planners will help empower her to live the life she’s always wanted.

Each monthly journal is themed and hand-curated to her needs.

They say the right glass makes wine taste better.

Swarovski embellished glasses by Arion 1725 are sure to make budget bottles taste extravagantly excellent.

Bonus: they’re dishwasher safe.

Help her get J.Lo locks with this Smooth Operator Set from amika.

The set includes a straightening brush, dry shampoo, mini dryer, anti-humidity spray and dry conditioner.

Make Netflix and chill even more enjoyable with the HoMedics® Cordless Throw and Cape.

The plush blanket features a vibration massage to relax tense muscles and heat for comfort.

The seductive scent of magnolia provides subtle and sweet charm.

Regardless of what’s going on in the world, Pur Magnolia Eau de Toilette by Cartier will transport your loved one to a summer mindset.

A touch of sparkle never hurt anyone!

This diamond enamel initial necklace by Andrea Fohrman is perfect for a new mom.

The elegant everyday style is delicate enough to be worn alone or as part of a stack.

Once mom slips into a pair of performance joggers by Vuori, she won’t want to take them off.

Designed with the softest premium stretch fabric, the slim-fit bottoms are meant for tackling everyday life in comfort and great style.

Like mother, like daughter!

Get your wife and little girl matching mommy and me hoodies by Roller Rabbit.

The garment features your choice of blue or pink hearts and has an adjustable drawstring hood.

All women love shoes – mom included!

The two-tone ‘Amanda’ mule by Frances Valentine features a custom sculptural heel and shiny Napa leather.

As eight states have banned single-use plastic bags, mom can use a reusable style from Baggu.

This nylon carryall hauls 2–3 plastic grocery bags worth of stuff and folds flat for easy storage and transporting.

Win brownie points with this satin dress by Adrianna Papell.

Flattering on all body types, the modest frock features a ballet neckline and a built in tie belt to accentuate the waist.

From homeschooling to making grocery runs, this Line & Dot duster is sure be mom’s go-to topper in (and out of!) quarantine.

This Made In lid is not like anything else in her kitchen cabinet.

Designed to fit all frying pans (stainless steel, non stick, and carbon steel) as well the label’s Blue Carbon Steel Wok, it’s an instant space saver.

If mom loves to start her day with a really great (and strong!) cup of coffee, gift her a bottle of Jot.

Jot offers a coffee bean liquid that’s 20x more concentrated than traditional java.

The magical brew can be used for espresso, americano, cappuccino, and even as an ice cream topping.