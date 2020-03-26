Mother’s Day: Kate Middleton shares sweet photo of Charlotte – and card George made her

The Royals have all been sharing messages to celebrate Mothering Sunday – and all made reference to the nation’s battle against the deadly coronavirus

Prince George has shown off his artistic flair in a Mother’s Day card he made for his mum Kate Middleton.

The card shows a pot of flowers which appear to be made out of tissue paper.

He’s also drawn a table and stems of the plants and lovingly drawn a heart on the card vase for his mum.

In a sweet photo that’s also been released today, Kate and Princess Charlotte can be seen laughing as the Duchess of Cambridge gives her a piggyback.

Prince William can also be seen giving George a piggyback in the background.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the beautiful photos to celebrate Mother’s Day.

They also shared a picture of a baby Kate with her mum Carole and a photo of a young Prince William and Prince Harry cuddling their mother Princess Diana.

In a sweet Mother’s Day message, the couple also made reference to the nation’s battle against the deadly coronavirus as they said they are thinking of families spending today together and apart “at this difficult time”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted: “To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.

“Happy Mother’s Day.”

The Queen also shared message for Mother’s Day, choosing to pay tribute to “all mothers and caregivers” as the nation battles the deadly coronavirus.

She posted the message alongside a photo of her with the Queen Mother struggling to hold onto their hats in the wind.

The Royal Family tweeted: “#MotheringSunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be.

“So to all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you a very special Mother’s Day.”

Prince Charles shared a photo of himself as a child playing in the Clarence House garden with his mother, the Queen, in 1950 as he paid tribute to “families may not be able to be together”.

Prince Charles and Camilla tweeted from their Clarence House account to say: “Wishing everyone a Happy #MotheringSunday, particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together.