Motorcyclist shoots dead 6 local employees of Bagram’s US military base

Unknown motorcyclist shot dead six local employees of the U.S. military base in Bagram airfield of Afghanistan’s Parwan province on Thursday, provincial government spokesperson Wahida Shahkar said Friday.

According to the official, an unknown “terrorist riding a motorbike” opened fire on the vehicle of local employees of Bagram airfield at 09:40 p.m. local time outside the base when they were going home on Thursday, killing six on the spot and wounding three others.

Investigation has been initiated into the incident, said the spokesperson, without providing more details.

However, the Taliban outfit, which inked a peace deal with the United States on Feb. 29 in Doha, has rejected its involvement in the deadly attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid who claims to speak for the Taliban group in contact with media said the attack on the employees of Bagram base has no link with the Taliban fighters.