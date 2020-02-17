Movie buff claims there are only 10 ‘types’ of posters used to promote Hollywood films

An avid film viewer has claimed that the Hollywood film industry routinely uses just 10 ‘types’ of movie posters to promote its masterpieces.

Lee Steffen, from Nashville, Tennessee, took to Twitter to share how his findings had led him to his conclusion – admitting there is a bonus category if you include posters featuring Tom Cruise’s profile.

The online thread, which has now gathered more than 9,000 views, has seen an array of film buffs praising Lee’s efforts, with one claiming it was the ‘best movie thread ever’.

According to Lee, the posters can be categorized into orange and blue action, sexy legs, blurry cop, leaning couple, black back, red dress, black and orange, moody misty, eye, and yellow.

For each post in his thread, Lee collated a series of move posters to demonstrate his theory.

He observed how many action films, such as Flightplan and The Taking Of Pelham 123, featured an orange and blue design.

Meanwhile romcoms like Pretty Woman, Bride Wars and Two Weeks Notice featured ‘leaning couples’ – usually the stars of the show.

There’s also the classic ‘blurry cop’ image which appears on posters for films like Taken, Paycheck and The Firm.

Other categories included ‘sexy legs’, ‘woman in a red dress’ and ‘black and orange’ for action movies.

Social media viewers flocked to praise Lee’s impressive poster gathering efforts.

Many shared their own additional categories, including ‘faces at the top, action at the bottom’ – a popular design for Eighties films – ‘big writing on top of big faces’ and ‘festive couples in red ‘n’ green’.