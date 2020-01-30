MoviePass’s parent company files bankruptcy and may owe $1.2million to 12,000 subscribers

The company which owns MoviePass collapsed into bankruptcy on Wednesday and may now owe money to the service’s 12,000 subscribers – a total of $1.2million.

Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. filed a Chapter 7 on Wednesday and gave confusing figures for the amount of money it has and owes.

The company is best known for owning MoviePass which gave subscribers unlimited access to movie theaters for $9.95 a month.

It shut down last September amid growing concern for how it was going to sustain itself at such good value.

Eventually, movie-goers ended up being turned away by theaters when they arrived and tried to use their passes as tickets.

While the app is long gone, users have long asked whether they would be reimbursed for the service.

Wednesday’s filing by the app’s parent company does not seem to produce an answer.

In its filing, the company said it may owe up to $1.2 million to roughly 12,000 customers, which is about $100 each.

It is however unclear if that figure applies to people who were paying per month or upfront for the service.

MoviePass, at its cheapest, lowered its price to $9.95 but it became increasingly difficult to actually book movies through that price.

In one page of the filing, the company lists its liabilities as $50 million and its assets as no more than $10 million.

In another, it lists debts of $267 million.

A Chapter 7 trustee will now be appointed to decide how to refund any customers that are entitled to money.