MP fights back tears as he makes emotional speech about ‘dystopian’ coronavirus society

CONSERVATIVE MP Steve Baker fought back tears as he labelled Britain a dystopian society following the new laws passed amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Baker praised the Prime Minister and stated he hoped Boris Johnson had a clear conscience for the drastic measures he has been forced to take following the global pandemic. However, the Conservative MP was visibly emotional as he addressed the House of Commons. Mr Baker admitted that passing the new law was worth doing but emphasised the importance of scrapping the powers granted the moment they are no longer necessary.

At this time of national crisis, sign up here to Mr Baker said: “We are implementing tonight in this Bill at least a dystopian society. “Some will call it totalitarian. “I don’t think that is quite fair, but it is at least dystopian. “It is implementing a command of society under the imperative of saving hundreds of thousands of lives and millions of jobs.

“It is worth doing. “I do hope the Prime Minister has a clear conscience tonight and sleeps with a good heart because he deserves to do so. “Because Libertarian may I be, this is the right thing to do. “But my goodness we ought not to allow this situation to endure one moment longer than is absolutely necessary to save lives and preserve jobs.”

At the time of writing Britain has the 10th highest amount of COVID-19 cases in the world. The UK has more than 8,000 cases in total. The death toll in Britain is currently 422. A total of 135 people have recovered from the coronavirus within the United Kingdom.