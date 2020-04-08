MPs react after Boris Johnson is admitted to hospital with worsening coronavirus symptoms

BORIS JOHNSON was admitted to hospital tonight after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Now, everyone from MPs to Buckingham palace has been reacting to the worrying news.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital 10 days after his coronavirus diagnosis and is expected to stay overnight. The Prime Minister is to undergo tests as a precautionary measure. Now, support has been flooded in as the government enters a new period of uncertainty.

Boris Johnson has been self-isolating after confirming that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Now, the Prime Minister’s symptoms have worsened, causing major concern for the Prime Minister and his family. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg claimed the Government will be holding a special meeting following the news. She wrote on her Twitter: “Boris Johnson was taken to hospital earlier this evening, he has been admitted, so is expected to stay in overnight.

“He is having what is described as routine tests. “Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to chair a Coronavirus 9:15 am morning meeting tomorrow.” In reaction to the news Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth had been informed but had no further comment. Meanwhile, Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt sent the Prime Minister his support.

He said: “Thoughts with Boris Johnson this evening. “Whatever political persuasion the whole country is united in wanting our PM to get fit and well as soon as possible.” Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Sending my very best to the Prime Minister and wishing him a swift recovery.” Ed Davey, acting leader of the opposition liberal democrats said: “Wishing Boris Johnson the best for getting through this, and a full, fast recovery.

“Carrie, Jo, Leo, Rachel: best of health to you. It’s vital we all follow the guidance; that’s how to protect you, your family, your loved ones.” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Wishing the PM all the best and a speedy recovery.” Newly-elected Labour leader Keir Starmer wrote on Twitter: “Wishing the Prime Minister well and a speedy recovery.” While Matt Hancock said: “Get Well Soon Boris”

It comes as 10 Downing Street and Government officials urged Britons to stay home, despite warm and sunny weather. Mr Hancock told the BBC: “We’ve said it’s OK to go for exercise because both the physical and mental health benefits of getting some exercise are really important. “I don’t want to have to take away exercise as a reason to leave home… if too many people are not following the rules. “At the moment the vast majority of people are (following the guidance) but people should not break the rules because that will mean that the virus spreads more and then we might have to take further action.”