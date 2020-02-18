MS-13 leader ‘El Porky’ is freed after bloody battle in Honduras 

A gang of 20 gunmen stormed into a court building and shot dead three police officers yesterday to free the notorious MS-13 leader Alexander ‘El Porky’ Mendoza in Honduras.

CCTV footage shows the gunmen, dressed in military fatigues and police uniforms, in a fierce gun battle with cops before they flee with Mendoza in the city of El Progreso, 108 miles north of the capital, Tegucigalpa.

Mendoza, who was jailed for 20 years in 2015 for murdering two prosecutors, had been on his way to a trial hearing.

President Juan Orlando Hernández offered a reward of two million lempiras (£62,000) for information that leads to Mendoza’s recapture.

The dramatic five minute footage shows the gang firing military assault rifles at the police and soldiers outside as bullets ricochet around the court entrance.

The footage was aired by Honduras’ HCH broadcaster and shows Mendoza in handcuffs wearing a white vest being led into the building by armed security forces.

Moments later, armed men in similar uniforms storm in and force people into rooms before throwing their mobile phones on the floor and stamping on them.

They are then seen pacing around in the lobby for a few tense minutes before Mendoza reappears without handcuffs and carrying a machine gun and a pistol.

As the gang try to leave, security forces open fire from outside the court and the gang return fire before they flee.

Four police officers were killed and four others injured.

The security ministry offered a further reward of one million lempiras (£31,000) ‘to the person who provides conclusive information leading to the immediate recapture’ of Mendoza, who was described as ‘a dangerous criminal.’

The notorious MS-13 crime group was founded by Salvadorans in Los Angeles in the 1980s and spread to El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala as the United States deported waves of migrants.

MS-13, also known as Mara Salvatrucha, alongside other gangs such as Barrio 18 and drug traffickers have turned Honduras into one of the most dangerous countries in the world.

Its 2019 murder rate of 44 per 100,000 inhabitants was one of the highest in the world and is partly responsible for the waves of migrants fleeing towards the United States in search of a better life.

The most important MS-13 leader on the northern city of San Pedro Sula, Mendoza had been captured in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in jail on charges of illicit association and money laundering.

‘We are going to recapture this man and arrest those who helped him escape,’ said Deputy Minister of Security Luis Suazo.

Local television showed images of about 20 uniformed men and with their faces covered shooting and then climbing into several vehicles to escape with Mendoza.

MS-13, along with its rival Mara 18, are among the most powerful gangs operating in Central America, with most of their activities dedicated to extortion, assassinations and drug trafficking.