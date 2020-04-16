M&S launches Percy Pig Ice Cream – and it looks utterly delicious

Marks and Spencer has launched its first ever Percy Pig Ice Cream. The sweet new M&S dessert tastes of strawberry marshmallows and fruit

Marks and Spencer has launched Percy Pig ice cream for the first time ever.

The frozen dessert tastes just like the popular sweets.

According to the product description, it’s swirled with “a ripple of fruity sauce and strawberry marshmallows”.

And apparently, “it’s what Percy dreams are made of”.

The tubs hit M&S stores today – and they’re priced at £3 for £453g.

They’re said to pair well with Percy Pig Dessert Sauce – as both treats have the same fruity flavour.

Marks and Spencer adds: “If you liked the Percy Pig Dessert Sauce then you will love that exact same flavour and texture rippling through the centre of each soft, creamy scoop.”

For an extra hit of sweet goodness, drizzle the topping over your ice cream.

Alternatively, you can get creative when serving the treat.

M&S recommends using the ice cream to make the ultimate float.

To do this, you simply need to scoop two servings into a splash of lemonade.

You could also use the ice cream to make a sundae or banana split.

For the former, pop into a glass with cream, fruit and nuts.

You can then top with Percy Pig sweets and dessert sauce.

Or for the latter, plop a dollop on a banana with some sprinkles and embrace that nostalgia overload.

Yummy!

Percy Pigs, a pig-shaped gummy which is flavoured with raspberry, strawberry, cherry and grape, have been very popular since their launch in 1992.

The sweets come in many different forms.

Previously, Percy pancakes were sold in M&S cafes.

And the character has featured on advent calendars in the past too.