MSU gymnastics coach goes on trial for covering up Larry Nassar’s abuse because she was ‘loyal’

A former gymnast who dreamed of becoming a star at Michigan State University claims that her coach called her a liar and said she was crazy when she said pedophile Larry Nassar abused her in 1997 when she was 16.

Larissa Boyce, now 39-years-old, testified Tuesday that she tried to tell then-MSU Gymnastics Coach Kathy Klages about what had happened in her encounter with Nassar in the coach’s office on the campus.

Klages is charged with two counts of perjury for what allegedly lying to investigators about the history of assault complaints against the campus doctor.

They say she knew about Nassar’s depraved actions but covered them up and didn’t report him because she was ‘loyal’.

She could face four years in prison if found guilty.

Defense attorney Takura Nyamfukudza said Michigan prosecutors weren’t satisfied with Nassar’s sentences for sexually assaulting gymnasts throughout his career and decided to pursue others, including Klages.

Nassar was given 60 years in federal prison when sentenced in July 2017 and 175 years in Michigan state prison when he was convicted of assaulting minors in January 2018.

‘Please remember, ladies and gentlemen, this is a case about memory. Kathie Klages’ memory,’ Nyamfukudza told jurors. ‘It doesn’t matter what the government thinks she should have remembered.’

Nyamfukudza said investigators ‘tag-teamed’ Klages in 2018 about a conversation more than 20 years earlier.

But Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark said Klages denied recalling complaints about Nassar because she wanted to protect herself.

‘Telling the truth matters,’ Hagaman-Clark said in her opening statement. ‘Telling the truth when it is the most difficult matters.’

During her cross examination, Boyce shared that she initially supported Nassar when the allegations against him arose in 2016.

She told police that ‘pieces of memories’ started coming back to her during a visit to the same Jenison Field House where Klages had her office.

‘I was 16,’ Boyce said, according to MLive. ‘I remember telling Kathy (Klages) that Larry was sticking his fingers inside of me and it felt like he was fingering me.’

Boyce shared that Klages would not inform her parents or authorities as to what Nassar did. Instead, Boyce testified that Klager ‘berated’ her and made her feel like she was ‘crazy’ and a ‘liar.’

At the time of the incident, Boyce says she also brought up a 14-year-old girl who was abused by Nassar at the time.

That woman, now married, also testified on Tuesday that she was touched by Nassar inappropriately during twice-per-week examination.

The two girls shared their experiences with Nassar with each other while playing on a trampoline at Boyce’s home in 1997.

During her testimony, the second witness told the court that she had believed she was in a ‘relationship’ with Nassar at the time of the abuse. She added that she wanted to keep the abuse a secret, fearing the consequences if she came forward.

Both the woman and Boyce tried informing Klages as to what happened at the time in her office.

But Boyce testified that Klages brought in a senior gymnasts to discredit them, adding that a formal complaint would mean ‘very serious consequences’ for Nassar.

‘I didn’t want to cause problems,’ Boyce added. ‘…I did not want to talk about it ever again. I felt like I was wrong, like I had a dirty mind.’

Boyce shared that she returned to the floor mats and started crying. She testified that she and the other girl continued seeing Nassar for treatment and were continuously subjected to abuse.

Boyce said she was unaware at the time that Klages and Nassar were friends.

‘If I had known, I would have never gone to her,’ Boyce said in 2017 at Nassar’s trial.

Boyce claimed that Nassar actually confronted her about the accusations she told to Klages.

‘This could have stopped in 1997,’ Boyce said January 2018, at Nassar’s emotionally charged week-long sentencing hearing. ‘But instead of notifying authorities or even my parents, we were interrogated. We were led to believe we were misunderstanding a medical technique

More than 300 victims, mostly young women and girls, say Nassar molested them under the guise of treatment for back problems and other injuries. He worked at Michigan State and USA Gymnastics and also saw athletes who were referred to him.