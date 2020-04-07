Mum with coronavirus dies during labour leaving NHS staff ‘in tears’

According to reports, the death of a mum left brave NHS nurses in tears with the baby surviving. It is understood the newborn has not tested positive for Covid-19

A mum infected with coronavirus died during labour, according to reports.

The baby is understood to have survived and has not tested positive for Covid-19.

It is also not known if the victim had any underlying health conditions, with a coroner now investigating the tragedy.

The death took place at Whittington Hospital, Archway, London.

A source told The Sun: “Amid all the trauma being seen across maxed-out hospital wards by our NHS heroes, this tragedy has totally poleaxed staff.

“There is a huge sense of disbelief at the unfairness of this devastating death.

“Senior hospital workers were in tears. The only consolation is that the baby survived the mum’s death.

“This is highly irregular and an investigation is underway to try and establish what caused it.

“The mother had coronavirus and the disease has not yet been eliminated as a cause of her death.”

A spokesperson for Whittington Health NHS Trust said: “This case has been referred to the coroner to determine the cause of death.”

Earlier today it was announced Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to intensive care with coronavirus.

A statement from Number 10 read: “The Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of (Monday) afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”