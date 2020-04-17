Mum wrestled man-eating crocodile to prise her toddler from its killer jaws

The croc struck after Maurina left her two children playing under an umbrella on the banks of the Runde River in Zimbabwe

A mum wrestled a man-eating crocodile to prise her toddler from its jaws.

Maurina Musisinyana, 30, blocked the croc’s nose with her fingers – a tip she had picked up from village elders.

That allowed her to snatch her three-year-son Gideon from its jaws.

When she heard a scream she dropped her fishing gear and sprinted back to find the umbrella floating in the water and Gideon clamped in the creature’s jaws.

After the croc released its grip on the boy it sank its teeth into Maurina’s hand before sliding back into the water.

Gideon suffered injuries to his face and needed hospital treatment.

Experts said the trick Maurina was taught to overpower crocodiles really works.

The Runde River is notorious for its large population of Nile crocodiles which can grow to 20ft and weigh up to 120 stones.