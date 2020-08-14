Munster cancel training after Academy player tests positive for Covid-19

MUNSTER RUGBY SAY they are assisting an Academy player after his Covid-19 test came back positive.

The unnamed player, who is in the province’s wider training squad, has been self-isolating since developing the symptoms on Sunday.

As a precautionary measure, the first team and the Academy did not train today, while the HSE have been notified and the contact tracing process has begun.

Five more Academy players and one senior player have been identified as potential close contacts and the six individuals are also self-isolating.

Ahead of Munster’s Pro14 return to action against Leinster next Saturday, 22 August, the senior squad will resume training at the High Performance Centre on Monday – when the third phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing is set to be completed.

“The health and safety of our players and staff is the priority and that is why we are taking all precautions, going above and beyond, ensuring the safe resumption of training and rugby next week,” said Munster Rugby Head of Medical, Dr Jamie Kearns.

“The player involved has not been in the High Performance Centre this week and the HSE have confirmed that the training group are not considered as close contacts.

The individual is continuing to be monitored medically and remains well.

“There are protocols and policies in place that everyone has been following, and we will continue to be vigilant in all our efforts as we move closer to the return of rugby on Saturday week.”

