Murderer jailed for stabbing dies after contracting coronavirus in prison

Angela Burkitt stabbed her neighbour in the chest after a long history of bad blood between them and was sentenced to 20 years in prison

A murderer who killed a woman in a “revenge stabbing” has died in prison after contracting Covid-19, a family member has said.

Angela Burkitt, 55, had been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison after killing Joanne Hemingway in Beverley Road, Hull, on June 29, 2017.

At a trial at Hull Crown Court Burkitt was found guilty of murder as well as intimidating witnesses and trying to frame her partner for the murder in 2017.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed Burkitt, who had been serving her time in HMP New Hall, died in hospital on Friday, April 17 after previously testing positive for Covid-19.

A post-mortem is yet to take place.

She died “after testing positive for coronavirus”, a family source has told Hull Live.

Ms Hemingway had got the better of Burkitt in a clash witnessed by residents earlier in the day, so Burkitt went outside armed with a knife along with her partner, Glenn Foster, who himself was armed with a baseball bat and large knife, and fought Joanne, who had a scaffolding pole.

The court heard how the fatal clash between the women, who were neighbours, came after a long history of bad blood between them.

The clash ultimately resulted in Ms Hemingway’s tragic death after she was stabbed in the chest by Burkitt.

A huge police investigation took place following Joanne’s murder, with Glen Foster initially charged with the crime.

When he wrote to Burkitt to ask her to tell the truth, she replied “tough s***”.

But he was soon released and Burkitt was charged with murder.

Judge Richardson told Burkitt her defence that someone else stabbed Joanne was “absurd”, and said her victim was a “much loved daughter, sister, and mother”.

In December 2019, the murder was at the centre of a Sky Crime documentary of which the trailer described Burkitt as “a recovering addict who finally turned her life around”.

The documentary also featured a participant, who described the long running feud between Burkitt and Ms Hemingway, and later said Burkitt thought of herself as “the queen of Beverley Road”.

The news of her death was confirmed by a Prison Service spokesperson.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “A 55-year-old HMP New Hall prisoner died in hospital on April 17, 2020. Our condolences are with her family at this time.

“The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”