My Hero One’s Justice 2 Review: My Hero Academia scores average in this test

A story of heroes and villains has all the potential to be riveting – but ends up in the middle of the class

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is an action-packed fighting game from Japanese developers BYKING, best known for their work on the Gunslinger Stratos series.

One’s Justice 2 is based of the hit manga and subsequent anime series My Hero Academia, by Kohei Horikoshi. The game is a sequel to 2018’s My Hero One’s Justice.

The universe in which My Hero Academia takes place is a lot like ours, except humans have genetically evolved to where mutations and powers are nothing out of the ordinary.

These mutations, manifested as “Quirks” can range from menial additions like sweating acid, to overpowered and destructive abilities such as being able to destroy and construct things at will.

Heroes and villains are every day sights, and this series is centred around the goings-on of a group of young students training to become heroes at the prestigious UA Academy.

My Hero One’s Justice 2’s story mode is a retelling of the plot of the anime, and covers from midway through the third season of the show, right up to date (over halfway through season four).

Players control the action in a series of one-round, one-on-one scenarios taken straight from the anime itself. Each scenario is different, and focuses on a different battle seen throughout the show.

However, the neat thing here for fans is that some of the non-action scenes in the show are still represented as fights in the game, meaning that players are treated to a little more action than they would get watching the show.

Cutscenes are treated as moving stills from the anime, rather than fully animated scenes, unfortunately. Also, the game’s audio, and every character’s voice are all in Japanese, with subtitles accompanying. If that’s not your thing, then this game may not be for you.

Once players have completed the Hero story mode, then the villains’ side of events is unlocked, which includes scenarios unavailable in the Hero side.

This game has a plethora of other game modes available, such as Arcade mode, Mission mode, Free Battle and Online mode, as well as a bog-standard training mode.

Arcade and Free Battle mode are exactly what you’d expect them to be – Free Battle offers players a chance to play one-off, exhibition matches, whereas Arcade has players completing fight after fight.

This mode gives players a chance to see some characters interact with others who they wouldn’t normally come across throughout the actual story.

Network mode lets you play against other players over the Internet, in either a ranked or unranked match.

Mission mode sees you open your own ‘Hero Agency’, meaning that each battle you win increases the level of your agency, which in turn opens up new missions with certain conditions that must be met to win.

It’s a basic enough game mode, but the missions are varied enough to keep players happy for a couple of hours.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 plays like the original game – it’s an arena-type fighter, where the characters fight from a camera-behind-the-back position.

If that doesn’t describe it for you, think of the likes of Pókken, the Pokémon-Tekken hybrid that came to Wii U and Nintendo Switch in recent years, or the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series of Playstation 2 fame. Players can melee attack with X/Square/Y, and utilise various aspects of their different Quirks with X and A/Y and B/Triangle and Circle.

In most fights, the player picks the character which they will control, as well as two sidekicks from the remaining roster.

These sidekicks can help throughout the battle, by using their Quirks to attack the enemy, or shield you from attacks. Use them wisely, as they are on a rechargeable meter and aren’t always available.

When used properly however, these allies can turn the tide of a battle in an instant.

Players can take control of up to 40 different characters, including the in-universe version of Superman – All Might. Not only that, but a plethora of these characters weren’t available in the previous game, such as Overhaul, Nejire, Mirio and more.

On top of that, new and improved versions of some characters have been added, showing that this game is building on its predecessor by invigorating the same characters with newer techniques they learned since the events of the previous game.

Character customisation is to the fore here, where players can alter almost any limb of a character’s costume. Such customisable items are attainable by meeting some of the win conditions throughout the Story and Mission modes.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is a treat for fans of the series. For non-fans, it’s a capable over-the-shoulder arena fighter, with a host of fun and very different characters to avail from.

The game does run into some performance issues on the Nintendo Switch, where frame rates can drop during bigger set-pieces, but it’s a fun and enjoyable play all the same.

Pros:

• Huge roster of fun and varied characters

• Built on good foundations from My Hero One’s Justice 2

• Scratches the itch of over-the-shoulder anime fighter

• Story mode can act as a supplement to the anime

Cons:

• Entirely in Japanese

• Frame rate issues in docked and handheld mode

• Character hidden behind a season pass