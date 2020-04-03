My Secret, Terrius: When was Korean drama series filmed?

MY SECRET, TERRIUS is a South Korean Netflix series which is trending across the world amid the coronavirus outbreak with many fans unnerved by its prescient story. When was the Korean drama filmed?

My Secret, Terrius on Netflix has been talked about a lot due to its eerily-timed prediction of a virus pandemic like the coronavirus. The series aired in 2018 and included 32 episodes, and viewers have just discovered the drama series online. Fans are wondering when the series was created and how it predicted the coronavirus.

When was My Secret, Terrius filmed? Fans cannot believe how timely this Korean series is following the declaration of a global coronavirus pandemic. The series seemed to predict the coronavirus outbreak, even though it aired two years ago, before the virus was even discovered. The predictions take place in the 10th episode, during which a doctor reveals the coronavirus attacks the respiratory system. He says: “What’s more serious is that the coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days” adding there is “no cure or vaccine available at the moment”. Fans have noticed the symptoms and effects are very similar to that of COVID-19.

Those who have seen the episode have taken to Twitter to get other people to watch the scarily accurate clip. One fan said: “Go to Netflix, search My Secret Terrius Episode 10, then fast forward to 53 minutes. #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaVirusPredicted How? Could it be man-made?” This has left fans wondering when the series was actually filmed, as they have tried to make a logical connection. The first script reading took place in June 2018 at MBC Broadcasting Station in Sangam, South Korea, and filming would have began shortly after this.

COVID-19, a string of coronavirus, was not discovered until the following year, on New Year’s Eve 2019. The World Health Organisation China office received the first reports of a new virus, following a number of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China. In less than three months the epidemic, which was limited to China, has become a global pandemic which has caused more than 25,000 deaths worldwide. The virus is thought to have originated from a Wuhan seafood market where wild animals are traded, but the exact source is still not known.

The broadcast date for the spooky My Secret, Terrius episode was October 10, 2018, which was more than a year before the first coronavirus case. In the episode a doctor is warning a family to “stay at home”, saying they must “do more research” into a mutant coronavirus. The doctor also mentions the common flu, which is a type of virus, saying they all fall in the same family with the same gene information. This mutant virus in the series had been “tweaked” so the mortality rate rose to almost 90 percent.

The doctor says: “This virus was manipulated to attack the lungs directly, within just five minutes of being exposed.” She says a cure is hard to develop but a vaccine was being looked into, and viewers have been thinking about the coincidence. The latest news in China is a potential lift of the lockdown following the initial outbreak. According to Forbes the travel restrictions on Wuhan will be lifted on April 8, as the number of cases has fallen dramatically. Fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to a potential prediction in the Korean series, as this man-made virus is completely fictional.

