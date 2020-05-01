Myanmar gov’t to provide social security benefits for workers

14 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population will provide social security benefits for workers of the registered factories and workshops which are temporarily closed for inspections amid COVID-19 outbreak, state-run media quoted the ministry’s release on Thursday.

According to the release, workers who registered for social security under the Social Welfare Program will receive 40 percent of their salaries based on insurance fee for the unemployed days in accordance with the Social Security Law.

Employers of those registered factories, workplaces and work establishments can apply for the social security benefits for their insured workers, the release added.

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population announced on April 19 that factories, workplaces and work establishments need to follow the recommendations and guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Sports to reopen after inspections as a move to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

Myanmar has reported 150 COVID-19 confirmed cases with six deaths as of Thursday morning since the infectious disease was first detected in the country on March 23.