Mysterious ‘big wildcat with big claws’ spotted by surprised man in Cambridge

A big “wildcat with claws” has been found choosing a stroll in Cambridge this early morning.

A stunned passer-by took images of the strange beast, which he claimed was the dimension of a fully-grown Labrador dog.

The resident told Cambridgeshire Live it had not been the very first time the ‘huge cat’ has visited, yet claimed it was the very first time he ‘d been able to get a breeze of it.

The witness stated: “It was around 8 or 8.30 am this morning when I saw the pet from my kitchen home window. I think it somehow maintains pertaining to this place to search rabbits or various other little pets.”

Initially he was certain the pet was a varieties of wildcat but when he looked better it was far too huge.

He claimed: “Initially I thought it was a wildcat like a Felis Silvestris, yet then I went to my colleagues at the university, as well as they stated it can not have been as this animal was way bigger.

“Looking at the tail it’s certainly a different types. It is a wild pet cat but not that types I don’t believe.

“The animal was a black and also brown colour with a long tail that had whole lots of black circles on it. The tail was so long, and also its legs were thick also with large claws.

When asked about whether or not this might have been the renowned Fen Tiger – which has long been claimed to wander the area – the male added: “I have actually read about the enigma of the Fen Tiger however I don’t know if this was it. This was a wild feline like people have stated the Fen Tiger is as well as this set is the size of a Labrador dog.”

The Fen Tiger has, as the myth goes, been on the prowl in Cambridgeshire as well as beyond for over 30 years, with various sightings being reported throughout the county.

The most recent believed discovery of the animal occurred behind Abbotsley golf club in St Neots on December 18 in 2014.

After the male saw the cat today he attempted to speak to the wildlife trust but due to the fact that of the coronavirus lockdown there was no immediate answer.

“I rang the number but since of the pandemic everything needs to be done through email so I have sent one as well as I’m awaiting a reply”, he said.