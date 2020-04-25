Namibia benefits from China’s humanitarian efforts amid COVID-19 pandemic: analysts

Namibian social commentators have lauded China’s continued support to Namibia in the midst of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the southern African country as well as the world at large.

Senior academic in the Faculty of Human Sciences at the Namibian University of Science and Technology Admire Mare said Namibia has benefited immensely from the assistance rendered by China on humanitarian grounds.

“The assistance coming from China to Namibia and many African countries currently need to be commended as it also comes without conditions. China is doing a great deal on humanitarian grounds to assist Namibia in combating the virus. This is the time that all countries are grappling with the virus so any form of support that the Chinese are rendering will go a long way in saving lives,” he said.

University of Namibia analyst Hoze Riruako also added that Namibia and China have very cordial relations hence the continued support.

“For the first time we are seeing the fruits of strong political relations coming to the rescue on a humanitarian aspect. The COVID-19 pandemic obviously needs a coordinated approach so the contribution from China is commendable,” he said.