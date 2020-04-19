Namibia opens border to Angola on humanitarian grounds

Namibia has opened up its borders to Angola for Angolans seeking medical attention, on humanitarian grounds amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security said on Friday.

Namibia is currently on lockdown until May 4.

The ministry’s spokesperson Sakeus Kadhikwa said both governments agreed to assist on humanitarian grounds, notwithstanding the dangers posed by COVID-19.

He said there are strict measures in place to only allow those that are classified as border residents to seek for medical attention by proof of submitting their health cards.

“They will go through the health officials for screening as well as immigration inspection for legal/valid travelling documents. Most importantly, the police will be closely monitoring these people as they go through roadblocks,” he said.