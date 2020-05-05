Nancy Pelosi angrily cuts off reporter who compares Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations to Biden’s

Nancy Pelosi lashed out at a reporter Thursday morning when she was confronted about her reaction to the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh compared to her endorsing Joe Biden for president after he was accused.

‘Well let me just say, I respect your question, and I don’t need a lecture or a speech,’ Pelosi said, cutting off the reporter at her press briefing at the Capitol Thursday.

‘I have complete respect for the Me Too movement,’ Pelosi continued to the abbreviated room of reporters. ‘I have four daughters and one son, and there’s a lot of excitement around the idea that women will be heard and be listened to.’

‘There is also due process,’ she asserted.

Pelosi made the comments after claiming earlier Thursday morning that she was ‘satisfied’ with Biden’s response to the allegations levied against him – even though he has never directly addressed the claims.

The reporter was asking Pelosi during her press conference how Democrats will explain the fact that they demanded an investigation into the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s but not into the ones against Biden.

‘As far as Biden is of concern, how do Democrats square with the idea that they are essentially – they’re standing by Biden, but they’re using a comparatively different standard than with Kavanaugh when they demanded an investigation on Justice Kavanaugh when a very similar allegation came out on him –’ the reporter asked before she was cut of by the House Speaker.

‘There was never any record,’ Pelosi explained in her response. ‘Nobody ever came forward and nobody ever came forward to say something about it other than the principle involved. I am so proud – the happiest day for me this week was to support Joe Biden for President of the United States.’

‘He is the personification of hope and optimism and authenticity for our country – a person of great values,’ she continued of Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee.

‘And so I want to remove all doubt in anyone’s mind – I have great comfort level with the situation as I see it. With all due respect for any woman who comes forward with all the highest regard for Joe Biden. That’s what I have to say about that. Thank you,’ she said, then walked away from the podium.

Christine Blasey Ford, a professor and former classmate of Kavanaugh’s, issued a sexual assault allegation against him after he was nominated to become a Supreme Court Justice by Trump in 2018.

While the accusers allegations stemmed back to the 1980s, when the two attended the same party while they were both teenagers, Democrats still insisted her allegations be heard and that Kavanaugh be investigated before confirmation hearings commenced.

Blasey Ford did not report or reveal details of the assault at the time, similar to what Pelosi says makes Reade’s allegations unbelievable.

Pelosi is now insisting that since Reade did not share the incident in the 1990s or report the incident, she believes the campaign’s denial that it ever happened.

Earlier in the day Thursday, Pelosi told CNN that she is ‘satisfied’ with Biden’s response to sexual assault allegation from Tara Reade – even though he has never been asked about the matter.

‘I have great sympathy for any women who bring forth an allegation. I’m a big, strong supporter of the Me Too movement. I think it’s been a great contribution to our country, and I do support Joe Biden,’ Pelosi told CNN’s New Day.

‘I’m satisfied with how he has responded. I know him, I was proud to endorse him the other – on Monday. Very proud to endorse him. And so I’m satisfied with that,’ she continued.

The California Democrat issued her support for Biden’s on Monday after the former vice president became the presumed Democratic nominee earlier this month.

When Pelosi was pushed to respond to the fact that Biden has not yet directly addressed the sexual assault allegations issued by Tara Reade in March, the California Democrat insisted it couldn’t be true since the victim had not said anything at the time of the assault in 1993.

‘It’s a matter that he has to deal with, but I am impressed with the people who worked for him at that time saying that they absolutely never heard one iota of information about this. Nobody ever brought forth a claim or had anybody else tell them about such a claim,’ Pelosi told CNN’s New Day.

She instead, seemed to suggest that the election is more important than dwelling on sexual assault claims against the candidate.

‘We have an important election at hand,’ Pelosi asserted. ‘One that is, I think, the most important ones that we’ve had. We say that every election, but I think this one is the most crucial. And I supported him because he is a person of great values, integrity, authenticity, imagination and connection to the American people.’

Biden’s campaign has dismissed Reade’s claims, but the candidate has not directly been asked about the allegations in any of his interviews over the last month.

Tara Reade was a staffer for Biden when he represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate – and she alleged last month that in 1993 the then-senator pushed her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in a Capitol Hill office building.

‘Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen,’ Kate Bedingfield, a deputy campaign manager for Biden, said shortly after the claims emerged in March.

Bedingfiled also lauded Biden for dedicating ‘his public life to changing the culture and the laws around violence against women’ and authoring the Violence Against Women Act.’

‘He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully,’ she said in denying Reade’s claims.

Biden’s former executive assistant Marianne Baker also said on April 12 that she didn’t hear or see anything about a sexual assault when she worked in Biden’s Senate office.

‘I never once witnessed, or heard of, or received, any reports of inappropriate conduct, period — not from Ms. Reade, not from anyone. I have absolutely no knowledge or memory of Ms. Reade’s accounting of events, which would have left a searing impression on me as a woman professional, and as a manager,’ Baker said.

However, Reade’s brother Collin Moulton, her former neighbor Lynda LaCasse and an anonymous friend have all stated that she had told them about the alleged assault prior to her going public.

Moulton and LaCasse said Reade told them about the assault in 1993, while the anonymous individual said she was told in 2008.

Reade revealed her allegations in an interview with journalist and comedian Katie Halper, which was released as a podcast on March 25.

Biden has come under fire before for the way he interacts with women publicly, like standing too close, placing his hands on their shoulders or kissing them – and many women have come forward with claims that they felt violated or that Biden acted inappropriately towards them.