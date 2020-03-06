Nancy Pelosi says America ‘IS’ ready for a woman president

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted the nation will have a female president – as she reflected on ‘misogyny’ she said may hold back women candidates and encouraged them to plan their political moves years in advance.

The nation’s first female House speaker was reflective when asked Thursday about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s withdrawal from the race for president. She is the last major female candidate still in the race, although Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is continuing her run against Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

‘I think the American people are ready,’ she said when asked if the nation would elect a woman president. ‘I never thought we would have a woman speaker of the House before we had a woman president. This is a marble ceiling it’s not a glass ceiling,’ Pelosi said.

She rattled off the names of several women who ran this year, only to drop out: a list that includes Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, and Amy Klobuchar.

‘All of them helped be trailblazers for a woman. And maybe one of them will be that person in another election several years from now,’ she said.

‘She led the way for these women to go,’ Pelosi said of Hillary Clinton, calling for women to be ‘preparing for’ a run, not just running because there is an opportunity.

‘I do think there’s a certain element of misogyny that is there,’ she said, discussing the factors that may be in play.

‘I don’t know whether men think about being president from the day they are born and start running,’ she wondered. ‘I don’t know that women do that – maybe they should?’ said Pelosi.

She said she achieved her own powerful post not by using arguments that a woman should get it but by focusing on effectiveness.

She rejected the notion that Americans concluded that a woman can’t beat Trump, a candidate who thrives on attacks.

‘I don’t think so. I think anybody can beat President Trump,’ she said.

Pelosi pointed to previous comments that Democrats will ‘madly embrace’ whoever is the nominee. ‘This week I say we will madly elbow-bump,’ she quipped, pointing to the coronavirus-prompted more hygienic greeting.

Pelosi said whenever she is introduced as the nation’s most powerful woman ‘I almost cry because I wish that were not true,’ in a reference to the presidency. I so wish that we had a woman president of the United States, and we came very close to doing that,’ she said, referencing Hillary Clinton.

‘It’s a competition. You run and you make your pitch and people respond to it,’ she said, noting she was soon heading out to Georgetown University to talk about women and power.

She said the female candidates ran with knowledge and purpose. ‘They connected well with the American people,’ she said.

Of the remaining major candidates, Biden and Sanders, Pelosi said: ‘People knew them best.’

‘We do believe that when women succeed, Americans succeeds,’ she said.