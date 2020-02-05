Nancy Pelosi was caught on camera PRACTICING ‘the rip heard round the world’

Mike Pence accused Nancy Pelosi of planning to rip up the president’s State of the Union speech all along, an accusation the speaker’s office denied.

But a canny observer caught what appears to be the Speaker actually practicing the moves under the table before the speech was over.

Camera from behind the Speaker also shows the pages ‘pre-ripped’ as Pelosi made her final move when the President’s speech was over.

The vice president said on ‘Fox & Friends’ Wednesday morning that, ‘It felt like it,’ when asked if the speaker had planned her move ahead of time.

‘Pelosi, in the final moments, tried to make it about her. And I think the American people see through it. I think they see through the pettiness, they see through the politics of all of it,’ Pence said.

A spokesperson for Pelosi insisted that her ripping up the text of Donald Trump’s speech was not pre-planned.

‘The Vice President’s complicity in last night’s reality show is disgusting. He is in no position to lecture anyone about the Constitution, decorum or respect as he cheerleads the mistruths of his master,’ Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told DailyMail.com.

The speaker got a rock star welcome from her Democratic Party when she met with them in the Capitol Wednesday morning.

Lawmakers greeted her with thunderous applause and gave her a standing ovation when she explained why she ripped up Trump’s address.

‘He shredded the truth so I shredded his speech,’ she said, according to reports.

‘You are supposed to talk about the state of the union,’ she noted, ‘not the state of your alleged mind.’

And her Democratic lawmakers defended her move.

‘As far as I’m concerned, a shredder wasn’t available, so she did what she needed to do,’ Congressman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters in the Capitol.

The bitter feud between the president and the speaker boiled over during the speech, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.

Trump delivered the astonishing snub to Pelosi as he started his speech by ignoring her as she offered him a handshake, which set the tone for a full-throated condemnation of his political enemies and his presidential predecessors in front of a divided Congress.

He simply turned away as the Speaker took her copy of his speech, then stood in front of a chamber which echoed with cries of ‘four more years’ from Republicans.

That moment set the tone for the rest of the night.

The Democratic impeachment managers sat together during the address. Adam Schiff looked at the ground while Jerry Nadler sat with his head in his hand. Several of them had copies of the constitution on the desks in front of them.

Pelosi, at times, was seen biting her lip or holding up a page of the president’s remarks close in front of her face and staring at it intently as the president launched zingers at his political enemies through bragging about policy accomplishments or attacking what the Democratic opposition wanted to do. She shook her head when Trump claimed he saved the pre-existing condition provision of Obamacare – a law Pelosi fought to get passed and the president tried to dismantle.

The speech was so contentious and divisive that Pelosi tore it up when the president was done speaking. As he left the dais, she ripped the pages in half and threw them down. Democratic lawmakers also fled the chamber in droves when Trump was done talking.

‘I tore it up,’ Pelosi told reporters after the speech was over. ‘It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech.’

The one hour and 20 minute speech veered back and forth between campaign rally and reality TV show. In between bragging about the American economy and his killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Trump handed out awards and reunited a military spouse with her husband, freshly home from Afghanistan.

It was a combination of the moments Trump loves best: the made-for-television attention grabbing tactics with overly boastful claims of his accomplishments. And through it all Democrats sat and watched, mainly in silence, some so infuriated by the spectacle they left the chamber.

The one word he didn’t mention in his nearly 6,000 word speech was the ‘I’ word: impeachment.

But even though the word wasn’t mentioned, it loomed over the bitterly divided atmosphere in the room.

‘America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise and America’s future is blazing bright,’ Trump said. ‘In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back.’

Trump’s speech resembled a lower-volume version of his campaign rallies, providing something for every section of his political base.

He spent much of the speech highlighting the economy’s strength, including low unemployment, stressing how it has helped blue-collar workers and the middle class, though the period of growth began under his predecessor, Barack Obama.