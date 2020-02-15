Nanny McPhee star Raphael Coleman dies aged 25

Nanny McPhee star Raphael Coleman has died aged 25 after he collapsed while abroad without ‘prior health problems’.

His stepfather Carsten Jensen wrote on Facebook that Raphael has passed away on Friday after he could not be revived.

The former child actor died without ‘prior health problems’, Mr Jensen confirmed.

He played Eric Brown in the 2005 Nanny McPhee film alongside Emma Thompson.

His mother Liz Jensen wrote on Twitter: ‘Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox.

‘He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.’

In a long and heartfelt post on Facebook Mr Jensen wrote: ‘To die young.

‘I guess there’s nothing that makes you see death as unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies.

‘It’s life itself that’s sabotaged. It just happened to my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph of only 25, died last Friday.

‘He collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored. I got to know raph when he was six years old, and we were so close.’

Tributes have poured in for Raphael describing him as ‘one of the most beautiful souls you could hope to meet’.

Another added: ‘So very, very sorry for your loss of such a wise and exuberant young man. RIP Iggy Fox.’

Warren Draper posted: ‘The greatest tribute we can offer is to continue your work and build a better, braver, brighter world for all.’

Under the name Iggy Fox, Raphael ran eco group Extinction Rebellion’s social media and spoke at demonstrations.

Mr Jensen told how he was ‘arrested again and again’ and was one of the first and most active members of the group.

After his starring role in Nanny McPhee, Raphael went on to feature in the 2009 American horror film, It’s Alive, as Daniel Davis.

In the same year he also starred as Edward in Edward’s Turmoil and The Fourth Kind as Ronnie Tyler.

At 18 he travelled to Thailand where he pursued his passion for science and became a biologist.

He later went to Costa Rica and Indonesia where he qualified as a diver before working for Extinction Rebellion.

Speaking to the Extinction Rebellion-supported independent newspaper, The Hourglass, he described his wish for a ‘future’ when he was questioned in a police interview.

He said: ‘I’d quite like a future. Right now, my future is on fire, and in Brazil, they’re killing the firefighters.’

Extinction Rebellion tweeted: ‘He was 25, had given up a career in science to join XR and fought hard for the cause, especially for Indigenous rights.

‘Iggy will be deeply missed by us all.’