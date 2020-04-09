Napoli drop Arkadiusz Milik asking price months after Man Utd transfer interest

Manchester United were linked with a £60m transfer for Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik in January and the Serie A giants have now dropped their asking price for the striker

Napoli have reportedly dropped their asking price for Arkadiusz Milik with £30m now set to be enough for the Serie A giants to sell.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the striker, though reports had suggested that the Red Devils were looking at a fee of £60m for the Polish international.

AC Milan and Schalke are also believed to be interested in the 26-year-old, who has bagged nine Serie A goals this season.

Though Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb now say that Napoli will accept €35m (£30m) for Milik.

It’s believed that Schalke have made a bid at €25m for the former Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg star.

Milik had said during his time with Leverkusen that he would love to play for Manchester United.

He said: “I am a Red Devil supporter, so I would love to play at Old Trafford one day.

“For now, however, I am a Bayer Leverkusen footballer, and I am very far from Manchester.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had spoken about player fees this summer with the coronavirus pandemic potentially forcing the hands of some teams.

The former striker said: “Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it’s very important we’re ready when that happens.

“We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans, we’ve evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we’ve looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this.

“Then, the market, who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players?

“There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off.

“I’m sure we are capable, when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to.”