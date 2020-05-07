Natalie Wood would have been at the forefront of MeToo and LGBT rights says her daughter

24 SHARES Share Tweet

The daughter of Hollywood star Natalie Wood is speaking out about her mother and her mysterious death in a new documentary due to be released on HBO on Tuesday.

Wood, who was known for her roles in iconic films such as Maria in West Side Story and Deanie in Splendor in the Grass, was just 43 when she died in 1981.

In a the new documentary, Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, 49, says she believes her mother would have been a woman to have moved with the times.

‘I think if she were alive today she’d be on the forefront of equal pay for women, she’d be on the forefront fighting for equal rights for the LGBTQ community. She was so ahead of her time in many ways.’

The documentary tells intimate stories of family life and shares never-before-seen home movies.

‘A lot of those home movies we hadn’t seen at all because they had just been in this box. Super 8s and 16 millimeter,’ Gregson Wagner told Good Morning America.

‘The biggest thing for me is that it just reminded me that I didn’t dream the memories of my childhood. All that really happened.’

Natalie Wood¿s daughter speaks out on the memories of her mom¿s life and death in a new documentary. @ChrisConnelly has the details. https://t.co/0nOJnS4zxy pic.twitter.com/1ADTLB72Tu

During the 1970s, Gregson Wagner saw her mother remarry her first husband, actor Robert Wagner who is now 90 years old.

Gregson Wagner was raised by Wagner, whom her mom married for the second time in 1972.

Her biological father was British producer and screenwriter Richard Gregson, who was married to Wood from May 1969 to August 1971.

Gregson Wagner interviewed her stepfather for the new documentary.

‘My heart was beating a bit because obviously he and I have spoken about that, but never on camera,’ Gregson Wagner said as she told what it was like to ask about the final night of her mother’s life.

Wood was killed in 1981 after she drowned off the coast of Southern California.

The star of Rebel Without A Cause and West Side Story died during a trip to Catalina Island on Wagner’s yacht The Splendour.

She had been on a boat just off Catalina Island with Wagner and fellow actor Christopher Walken.

Her body was discovered washed up on the shore of Catalina Island on November 29, 1981, and her death was subsequently ruled to be an accidental drowning.

‘To me, what the culprit was that night was the alcohol. Had that not been a factor, I think maybe things would’ve turned out a little differently,’ Gregson Wagner said.

‘You know, I feel closure about that night,’ she added. ‘I’m hoping with the documentary we can focus on her life.

‘It’s outrageous and completely unacceptable that others have created this narrative about my dad and the night my mom died,’ Gregson Wagner told People.

‘I know that if my mom had been in any kind of distress he would have given his life for her,’ she said. ‘I know that as as well as I know my name.’

Speaking about Wood’s death, Wagner told his daughter: ‘I don’t think there’s a day that has ever gone by that I don’t think about Natalie.’

‘Everything went out from under me. That night has gone through my mind many times.’

There have been many conspiracy theories over the years about how Wood died.

‘Since then there’s been so much focus on how she died that it’s overshadowed who she was as a person,’ said Gregson Wagner.

However, the documentary remains focused on Wood’s life rather than her death and weaves excerpts from Wood’s filmography with archival material, including extensive family photos, diaries, never-before-seen home movies and audio recordings.

In addition to the film, Gregson Wagner has also written a memoir More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood. The book will be released on May 5.

Explaining why she decided to publish the tell-all, Natasha has said it’s about ‘sharing my experience of grief and trauma and heartbreak and deep sadness.’

‘I know she wanted me to write the book and she wanted the documentary to be made, and this is how she wants to be remembered,’ she added.