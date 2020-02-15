Navy SEAL Team 6 member convicted of catfishing three women and soliciting nude photos of them

A member of the Navy’s SEAL Team 6 has been found guilty of catfishing three women and soliciting nude photos of them.

Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Howard was convicted of indecent conduct on Friday and sentenced to 30 days in a military prison, along with a $500 fine equal to three months pay and a reduction in rank to petty officer second class.

During a court-martial at Naval Station Norfolk, prosecutors alleged that Howard used a text messaging app to create a fake phone number and send messages to women – a practice colloquially known as catfishing – in 2017.

In at least once case, prosecutors said Howard impersonated a female dietitian hired by Naval Special Warfare Development Group in order to get women to send him naked photos. The women included two civilians and an aircrew survival equipmentman second class.

The sailor’s attorney, Michael Waddington, had argued that no nude photographs were ever found on any of Howard’s devices and that his client passed two polygraph tests.

Waddington noted that the only thing linking Howard to the messages is that whoever sent them said they were stationed in San Diego and liked to work out with kettle bells – suggesting that a number of SEALs could be the catfisher.

Howard was originally charged with receiving nude photographs, but those charges were dismissed, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

Howard was named SEAL Team 6’s Sailor of the Year in 2016 and also received a Bronze Star with Valor for action in combat.

During sentencing, Howard indicated that he needed medical care for post-traumatic stress disorder, hearing loss and traumatic brain injury, the Navy Times reported.

He joined the Navy in 2004 and served aboard the USS John Hall for a few years before training to be a SEAL.